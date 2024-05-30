One year later. They are still fighting for justice in their loved one's Petersburg murder.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A family says they are frustrated after no arrests have been made in their loved one, Anthony Williams’ murder case.

They also say the man they say they know as a person of interest in Williams’ murder, was seen just walking around recently in the Tri-Cities like nothing ever happened.

"They didn't love him. They were just faking the funk. They didn't love him at all," Williams' sister Debra Williams-Hines said.

The night of Williams' tragic death – he was at a party with people he considered family on Gillford Street in Petersburg back in June 2023.

Williams’ daughter, Shadé tells CBS 6 Jon Burkett that words between another man and his daughter led Anthony to defend her, and that's when several shots rang out.

"People he thought loved him, watched it and no one wants to talk about it,” Shadé said. “Everyone wants to sweep it under the rug as if they weren't there or didn't see anything, but this could be your family member and it can happen to you - so you're gonna want justice."

Justice so far has eluded Williams’ family and friends

"It's tough. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about it. You know you got someone out here walking around as if they didn't do anything," Shadé said.

"When you know for a fact who it is and they're out walking the streets as if they haven't done anything and they have and you're following up, it's a lot, it's stressful," said Williams-Hines.

Anthony's sister says she will never stop calling detectives, and she will continue to call the Commonwealth's Attorney.

They believe they have enough evidence to move forward but haven't yet.

They wonder what it's going to take as she fears her brother's killer may do it again if he happens to lose his temper.

"He's brought to justice and I want the family members that lied to protect him to also be held accountable as well," Williams-Hines said.

If you have information that can help the Williams family with closure, you can call the Petersburg Police Department at 804-861-1212.

