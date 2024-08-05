Richmond man charged with Shockoe murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police arrested Anthony Williams in connection to a Friday night homicide in Richmond.

Williams, 31, of Richmond, was charged with the murder of 54-year-old Richard McKinnon.

McKinnon was found dead on North 20th Street in Shockoe Bottom.

"On Friday at approximately 10:26 p.m., a First Precinct sergeant was walking in Shockoe Bottom on a 'Hotspot Curve' self-initiated call for service. This crime deterrent strategy has officers deploy at locations which have experienced violent incidents to use officer visibility to deter crime. It also allows for more rapid response should incidents occur," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "At that time, the sergeant heard gunshots from approximately two blocks away. The sergeant observed a victim down and unresponsive in the 100 block of North 20th Street and detained a subject at the scene."

The Medical Examiner is still working to determine McKinnon's cause and manner of death.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the victim was shot multiple times in the back.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Tovar at 804-646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.