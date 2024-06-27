The unsolved murder of a loved one still weighs on a Richmond family 20 years later: 'We never got answers'

RICHMOND, Va. -- 32-year-old Anthony Smith Jr. wasn't too far from his Southside home when he was shot to death behind a Food Lion supermarket in November 2004.

In the 20 years since Anthony's death, his killer has never been identified.

Today, Anthony's mother and two sisters are still left wondering why someone would kill their loved one, and how no one heard or witnessed the murder, especially in a public area.

WTVR Anthony Smith Jr.'s mother and sisters

"He was shot and was dead. From that point on I left work to come home but I never got to see his body,” Anthony's mother said.

It is unknown if Anthony ever went inside the Food Lion on the day of his murder, as 2004 surveillance systems were not as efficient as they are today.

WTVR

Anthony’s body was found by employees behind the grocery store a few feet from a dumpster.

A gunshot wound to the upper leg, the medical examiner report reveals that the father of two bled out from a bullet strike to his femoral artery.

WTVR Anthony Smith Jr.

"We just never got the answers that would make us content as to what happened to him,” Anthony's sister said. “I miss his laughter and guidance as a big brother."

The stress of not knowing why the killing happened wears on Anthony’s mother every day.

His family says they believe someone still living in the Southside area has information that could help cold case detectives.

A former detective on Anthony's murder case told family members years ago that there was strong evidence.

"The gun that killed my brother was used in the shooting of another woman - so there's leads. We just don't know what happened," Anthony's sister said.

If you have information about the 20-year-old murder of Anthony Smith Jr., detectives want to hear from you.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or texting your tip using the P3 app.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!