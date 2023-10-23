Police ID Chesterfield man killed riding a dirt bike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a Chesterfield County man killed riding a dirt bike over the weekend as 31-year-old Anthony J. Shelley.

"Shelley was traveling north on Bison Ford Drive when [he] struck a parked van," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Shelley was transported to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries."

Police responded to the dirt bike crash at about 6:11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.