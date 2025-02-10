Police ID pedestrian fatally struck by driver on Richmond sidewalk

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have identified the pedestrian killed by a driver on a Chamberlayne Avenue sidewalk on Tuesday last week.

Local News Police: Driver fatally strikes man on Richmond sidewalk WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Anthony Green of Richmond was struck by the driver of a vehicle traveling southbound who left the roadway in the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Green, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle continued along the sidewalk, striking an unoccupied car before coming to a stop. The driver and a passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD is still investigating the circumstances of the collision. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. If you knew the victim and want to share memories or condolences, please email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube