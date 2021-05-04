Ellen delivers shocking package to UPS driver Anthony Gaskin: "Ellen, wow. Wow."

RICHMOND, Va. -- Already a hero in his community, Anthony Gaskin became an instant celebrity after a CBS 6 story went viral last December.

The 53-year-old UPS driver was moved to tears when neighbors in Hallsley lined the street to thank Gaskin for delivering not only their packages but also good cheer with his positive attitude during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the CBS 6 story was shared worldwide, national publications and TV networks contacted the Powhatan native to tell his story. Gaskin even got a call from the White House and made an appearance during President Biden's Inauguration.

This week, Gaskin came face-to-face with another celebrity -- Ellen. Gaskin appeared on Ellen's May 4 episode where she delivered a surprise of her own.

"We sent you a package to say thank you for all you do," Ellen told Anthony. "My friends at Shutterfly love helping people like you. They know you're trying to save money to send your son to college. They want to give you $10,000."

Ellen

"Oh my goodness, oh my God," a shocked Gaskin said when he opened the gift. "Ellen, wow. Wow."

You can watch The Ellen DeGeneres Show every weekday at 3 p.m. on CBS 6.