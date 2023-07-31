Watch Now
Another area CBD shop shutters its operations to move out of Va. after new regulations

(<i>BizSense file</i>)
Old Manchester Hemp Co. owner Anthony Mijares with the hemp plants in the company’s indoor growing facility in 2021.<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 11:24:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Another local CBD shop has closed its doors in search of greener, less heavily regulated pastures outside Virginia. Old Manchester Hemp Co. shuttered its retail storefront and hemp-growing facility at 1308 Hull St. on June 30, the day before new CBD laws took effect in Virginia. Owner Anthony Mijares said he considered the new regulations too restrictive to continue to operate in the Old Dominion. He’s working on relocating his business to Washington, D.C., which he feels offers a more favorable regulatory environment.

