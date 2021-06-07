Annual Richmond ride celebrates queer and trans cyclists: 'Everyone comes together'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Members and advocates of the LGBTQ+ community hopped on their bicycles for the Great Queer Bike Ride Sunday afternoon in Richmond.

The annual event, which was formerly called The Pride Ride, occurs on the cusp of Bike Month and Pride Month to celebrate queer and trans riders.

Participants rode around several Richmond landmarks to reflect on the past year and the role that queer and trans cyclists had in the calls for racial justice. Riders also contemplated the work they said still needs to be done to ensure everyone in the community is free.

“One of the big parts of the queer community is that everyone comes together to support each other,” organizer Alexis Santisteban said. “And so being able to do these things again is just bringing that back and letting everyone have the space that they need and deserve.”

