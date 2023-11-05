Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Annual 'Fur Ball' raises record breaking funds for the Richmond SPCA

Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 13:08:45-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond SPCA held its annual fur ball Saturday night at the Jefferson Hotel, emceed by WTVR's own Bill Fitzgerald.

The shelter set an initial goal to raise $675,000, which was $10,000 more than last year.

The money raised is to help replenish the 'Cinderella Fund,' which helps provide life saving care to sick, injured and neonatal animals in our area.

That goal was far exceeded with $721,000 raised.

You can help the Richmond SPCA and the Cinderella fund by donating directly on their website through this link.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone