Annual 'Fur Ball' raises record breaking funds for the Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond SPCA held its annual fur ball Saturday night at the Jefferson Hotel, emceed by WTVR's own Bill Fitzgerald.

The shelter set an initial goal to raise $675,000, which was $10,000 more than last year.

The money raised is to help replenish the 'Cinderella Fund,' which helps provide life saving care to sick, injured and neonatal animals in our area.

That goal was far exceeded with $721,000 raised.

You can help the Richmond SPCA and the Cinderella fund by donating directly on their website through this link.

