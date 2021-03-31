Anniversary of killing of a Richmond father of four brings a plea from his family

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's tough enough to be ten, and when you add on living life without a dad due to violence, it's heartbreaking.

"He was going to get me and my sister something to eat," said Amaya Brown.

The little girl says she almost feels guilty, knowing that a food run put her father in a dangerous neighborhood.

Antonio Brown was found shot to death inside his car at the Tiger Mart parking lot on Hill Street in Gilpin court early one afternoon last year.

So far, two men have been arrested, but on the anniversary of his death, his mother believes others have crucial information.

"March the 29th, 2020, my 28-year-old son, Antonio Lewis Brown, Jr. lost his life here,” said his mother, Ramona Brown. “It's senseless. I'm standing in the spot where he was gunned down in his vehicle.”

Brown says two arrests have been made, but says there have been multiple setbacks.

"The coronavirus,” she said. “The pandemic stopped everything."

Brown believes there are more people in this community that can help her son’s case by coming forward, and eliminating the chance that her sons' killers might get away with it.

She's begging them to call police.

"This is what I need to get some type of closure," Brown said, choking back tears.

And closure, little Amaya says, only reminds her dad's not coming home and how things used to be. "How he used to take care of me," the little girl said.

Antonio Brown had three girls and one boy, all under the age of ten.

A year has elapsed, but his children say it still feels like it happened yesterday.

RELATED STORIES: Police identify man killed in Richmond double shooting