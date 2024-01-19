Why an 'Annie' performance at the Altria Theater had to be cut short

RICHMOND, Va. -- A performance of 'Annie' at the Altria Theater in Richmond had to be cut short Thursday following one of the cast members suffering a 'medical situation.'

CBS 6 reached out to Broadway in Richmond after receiving tips from viewers about the performance being cut short. Broadway in Richmond told CBS 6 that, "The Thursday, January 18 performance of ANNIE at Altria Theater ended approximately eight minutes early due to a medical situation in the cast."

The spokesperson added that before the show was called off they were working with the cast and crew behind the scenes to determine if they could continue. "We appreciate the patience and support of the audience members in attendance," the statement said.

Broadway in Richmond says the remaining shows for Annie will continue as scheduled. Any patrons who were in attendance on Thursday may email the Box Office at info@asmrichmond.com with questions.

