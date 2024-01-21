Watch Now
'Annie' cast meets homeless pets, asks for donations for Richmond SCPA

Posted at 12:43 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 12:43:23-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cast of 'Annie' is in town and they're hoping to help some furry friends find their own 'Daddy Warbucks.'

The Richmond SPCA partnered with Broadway in Richmond and the Altria Theater to bring the cast to visit the current residents of the shelter.

The last showing of 'Annie' is happening again tonight and if you're going, donations of dog and cat food for the SPCA free pet pantry are being accepted at the Altria.

