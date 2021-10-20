Virginia man's camera catches thief stealing Halloween decorations: 'They’re kind of like family'

NORFOLK, Va. -- Many are are gearing up for Halloween this year, including putting dollars for decorations.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), more than $3 billion is expected to be spent on decorations alone, about $500 million more than last Halloween.

Each October, nestled on 28th Street is Mike Steen’s house turned into a haunted haven of horror.

“I try to make it kind of creepy, but still friendly,” Steen told WTKR. “Each one of these animatronics, to us, they’re kind of like family.”

Once a year, from top to bottom, the outside of his home turns into a passion for October 31.

“It’s something to scare you, to get your adrenaline going [and] to make you feel good,” Steen added.

Steen said he has invested anywhere from $2,500 to $2,700 in his Halloween display.

“I saw an animatronic, I liked [and] I bought it,” he said. “I don’t keep track of it. It’s just one of those things, if I see it, I like it; I want it, I buy it.”

But lately, he's keeping track of his setup. He said around 4:30 a.m. on October 5, his surveillance cameras caught someone walking off with two of his animatronics, worth $700 combined. One was a

The haunting situation has left Steen with one question.

“Why?” he asked. “Why would you do that? To get a little bit of cash, or what?”

He also has a plea for others to be aware while he keeps his passion poised to petrify.

“That man could’ve knocked on my door and told me, 'I’m homeless. I’m hungry; I need some food' - I would’ve fed him,” Steen said. “You don’t just come and take what somebody else has worked hard for.”

Steen said the incident was reported to Norfolk Police right after it happened, but two weeks later, he’s still looking for answers.

WTKR reached out to Norfolk Police for information related to this incident but had not heard back as of Tuesday night.