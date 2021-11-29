Animal abuse investigations are underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal Care and Control is investigating two recent cases of animal abuse in Richmond.
On November 21, a brindle pit mix was found in a plastic bin wrapped in a blanket on Dawn Street in Richmond's Northside.
"We are working to save him," RACC posted on social media. "A second dog was found on November 23 deceased in a crate next to a dumpster on the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue."
The deceased dog was described as a "tan and white pit mix, young, intact male."
The dogs were discovered about two miles apart.
Anyone with information about the dogs was asked to call 804-646-5573 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.