Animal abuse investigations are underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal Care and Control is investigating two recent cases of animal abuse in Richmond.

On November 21, a brindle pit mix was found in a plastic bin wrapped in a blanket on Dawn Street in Richmond's Northside.

Richmond Animal Care and Control

"We are working to save him," RACC posted on social media. "A second dog was found on November 23 deceased in a crate next to a dumpster on the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue."

The deceased dog was described as a "tan and white pit mix, young, intact male."

The dogs were discovered about two miles apart.

Anyone with information about the dogs was asked to call 804-646-5573 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.