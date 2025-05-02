Police ID woman found dead in wooded area in Richmond

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Police have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a wooded area along the 2100 block of Broad Rock Boulevard just after 2:40 p.m., according to Richmond Police.

Officers found the body of 44-year-old Angelica Arana-Roche in a wooded area.

"She was pronounced dead at the scene," officials said.

Crime Insider sources previously told Jon Burkett that the victim's body had signs of trauma.

Officials said the Medical Examiner's Office will determine her exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation is urged to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

