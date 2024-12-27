Troopers ID woman killed in Northumberland wreck on Christmas Eve

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A 50-year-old woman was killed in a wreck in Northumberland County early Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 360 east of Route 200 in Burgess at 2 a.m., Sgt. Jessica Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

Troopers said a Chevrolet sedan driven by Angela Dawn Lewis, of Callao, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Lewis, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to officials. died of her injuries at the scene.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

