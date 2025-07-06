Troopers ID woman killed in Buckingham County intersection on Fourth of July

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — State police have released the name of a 42-year-old woman killed after troopers said she was hit by a car in rural Buckingham County on the Fourth of July.

Troopers said the incident happened just after 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Route 20 and Glenmore Road. That is not far from the Sunoco gas station.

"A vehicle was heading northbound on Route 20 when it was unable to avoid a pedestrian that was in the roadway," troopers said.

Angela Cook, of Buckingham, died at the scene, according to troopers.

State police officials said their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Buckingham County, which has a population of just over 17,000 and is known for being the geographic center of the state, is roughly 75 miles and a 1-hour 25-minute drive from Richmond along Route 60.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.