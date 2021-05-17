Police ID driver killed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified a driver killed in a Friday night crash as 43-year-old Angel L. Veguilla.

Veguilla, of Osborne Road, crashed a 2003 Honda sedan into a tree along the 12400 block of Old Stage Road at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14, according to Chesterfield Police.

"At this point, the investigation indicates that both speed and lack of seatbelt use were contributing factors in this crash," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.