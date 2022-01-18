Search underway for missing Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have asked for help locating a Chesterfield man last seen by family the night of January. 16, 2022.

Andrew L. Zilius, 21, left home without his cell phone, according to police.

"He has been known to frequent the area of the 7-Eleven at 2708 Buford Road," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote.

Zilius was described to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 145 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

"He was last seen wearing a rose-colored corduroy shirt, light-colored corduroy pants and blue slip-on sneakers," the police spokesperson continued.

A similar missing person alert was issued for Zilius in 2020.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

