Former sheriff's deputy jailed for allegedly having sex with inmates

Posted at 9:32 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 09:34:04-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A former Chesterfield Sheriff's Deputy was arrested and charged with having sex with a prisoner, or prisoners, at another facility, the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Andrew Edward Reilly, 30, of Henrico County, committed those crimes while working at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women between 2020 and 2021, according to investigators.

"Before these alleged incidents came to light, Reilly left his employment with the Fluvanna Correctional Center to become a deputy with the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office," Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard wrote in a statement about the arrest. "Upon graduating from our pre-certified academy on November 24, 2021, he was assigned to jail security. As Reilly was still in his probationary period with the Sheriff's Office, immediately upon finding out about the indictments he was released from employment as a Deputy Sheriff."

Reilly officially faces three charges of carnal knowledge of prisoner by officer.

He was jailed without bond, according to the sheriff.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

