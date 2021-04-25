Police ID driver killed in head-on wreck that critically injured 3, including 2-year-old

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a head-on crash that injured three people, including a 2-year-old child, Saturday afternoon in Richmond County.

Troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Route 3 not far from Route 611 just after 1:15 p.m.

Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said a Subaru headed east on Route 3 crossed the centerline and hit a GMC pickup headed west.

The driver of the Subaru, 32-year-old Andrew M. Cogar of Farnham, died at the scene, according to Davenport.

A 58-year-old man driving the pickup, a 58-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and a 2-year-old in the back seat were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Davenport said.

"The adults were both wearing seat belts, and the 2-year-old was in a car seat," Davenport said.

State police said their investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.