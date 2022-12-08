Woman's body discovered outside Hanover church

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators have identified a woman whose body was found outside a Hanover church.

Andrea Thompson-Lambert, 56, of Richmond, was found dead Wednesday afternoon on a patio outside Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Pleasant Grove Road in Mechanicsville.

"Although there were no signs of foul play located at the scene, investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding Thompson-Lambert’s death," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson wrote. "Investigators are also working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the actual cause of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

