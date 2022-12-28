Henrico Police investigate Glen Allen homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway in Henrico after Andre Leonard Malmberg was found dead in a Glen Allen home.

Malmberg, 46, was discovered on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at about 12:42 p.m., when Henrico Police were called to a home along the 8100 block of Langley Drive after someone reported Malmberg was dead.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett there were obvious signs of trauma on Malmberg's body.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More details will be released when they become available," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Henrico Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call Det. R. Breeden at 804-501-5243 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

