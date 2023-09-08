'On Demand Towing' operator in Chesterfield accused of forgery, DMV perjury

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The operator of On Demand Towing on Old Midlothian Turnpike has been arrested and is facing various charges including forgery, falsifying public records and perjury in Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) matters, according to Richmond Police.

Andre Rapheal Crawley of Chesterfield was taken into custody this week after what police described as a multi-agency operation stemming from a months-long investigation into illegal practices by towing and recovery operators in Richmond — which included No Limit Towing and Recovery.

CBS 6 confirmed he is the ex-husband of No Limit Towing owner, Sherral Crawley, who is currently facing 17 counts of motor vehicle theft, involving 16 alleged victims.

Andre, 45, is accused of forging the name of the owner of a vehicle on a title and another document when he sold the vehicle. Police said the forgery was discovered when the person who bought the vehicle took the title to DMV and found out the vehicle had actually been reported stolen.

The theft of the vehicle is still being investigated.

Andre has been charged with two counts of forgery and uttering, two counts of falsifying public record, two counts of perjury in DMV matters, falsifying an application for certificate of title and misdemeanor fraudulent conversion.

If anyone believes they have been a victim of vehicle theft or fraud by a towing and recovery operator, you can call Richmond Police Detective Sergeant Castrinos at (804) 646-1144 or email towinginvestigation@rva.gov