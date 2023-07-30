Police pursuit ends when pickup crashes into car at Hopewell intersection; driver of car killed

HOPEWELL, Va. -- One man was killed in a police pursuit that started near Fort Gregg-Adams in Prince George County and ended with a fatal wreck minutes later at a Hopewell inersection Friday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Oaklawn Boulevard and Ashland Street just after 11:40 p.m. to assist Prince George Police after investigators said a pickup truck slammed into a sedan, officials with Hopewell Police said

The driver of the sedan was taken to Tri-Cities Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he later died of his injuries, according to officers.

Police identified the driver as Andre Bassett Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida.

No additional details about circumstances surrounding the pursuit were available at last check.

"Virginia State Police were notified for mutual aid assistance to perform the accident reconstruction," officers said.

Officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Officers urged anyone who witnessed the crash or who was traveling in the area at the time, to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222. Persons with information on this incident who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.