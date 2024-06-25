André 3000's 'New Blue Sun' tour coming to the Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. -- Following the release of his first solo album in 20 years André 3000 is planning to stop in Richmond on his upcoming 'New Blue Sun Live' tour.

The concert will be happening at the Altria Theater on November 8, 2024. But tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The Altria Theater says the performance, "are a mesmerizing blend of musical exploration and raw emotion, showcasing his unique artistry."

André 3000 will be joined by Carlos Niño, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau and Deantoni Parks for the performance.

André 3000 is one of the most celebrated musical artists of the last three decades known for his work as one half of the iconic hip-hop due Outkast. The 7 time Grammy winner released his first solo album of 20 years this past November with 'New Blue Sun.'

'New Blue Sun' became the first instrumental album to land on the Billboard Top 200 chart and the opening track "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time," broke the record for the longest song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets are available online at altriatheater.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

