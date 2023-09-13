Her husband pulled a gun on another driver: 'It's just being very sensationalized'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Amy Trujillo said the viral video of her husband pulling a gun on another driver along Interstate 64 in Virginia has been "sensationalized" since the weekend incident. Her husband Eugene was arrested and charged with a variety of crimes.

In the video, a man points a gun at a woman driving on I-64 in Newport News.

"Oh, f*** no," the man says in the video that went viral after the Sunday morning incident.

"A female victim was attempting to enter Interstate 64, eastbound, in the city of Newport News, Virginia [on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at approximately 10:40 a.m.]," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "In an attempt to change lanes, another vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was also attempting to enter the interstate and an exchange was had between both drivers."

That's when police said the Camaro driver, later identified as 58-year-old Eugene Timothy Trujillo, pulled up beside the other driver and pointed a gun at her.

"I think it's just being very sensationalized," Trujillo's wife Amy said.

WTKR spoke to Trujillo's wife at her home with the Camaro parked out front.

She said her husband pulled out the gun while defending himself on the interstate.

"I just want everyone to know there are two sides to every story," she said.

When asked if she thought it was right for someone to point a gun at someone when driving down the interstate, she said yes if they feared for their life.

"If someone is using their vehicle in a manner to where someone's fearing for their life, absolutely," she said.

WTKR attempted to contact Banks, but the number listed for her business on her business's Facebook page did not work and the address listed was just a parkway.

Trujillo was arrested and charged with:



Brandishing a firearm

Reckless driving

Assault

Reckless handling of a firearm



Trujillo was jailed without bond.

State police asked anyone with information to call (757) 424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.