MISSING: Amy Bradley's brother talks about 27-year search for sister, new Netflix docuseries

RICHMOND, Va. — In the latest episode of “Untold – A WTVR Podcast,” host Catie Beck sits down with Brad Bradley, a man who has dedicated his life to finding out what happened to his sister, who went missing nearly three decades ago.

Amy Bradley vanished while she and her family were on a Caribbean cruise in the spring of 1998.

Now, the haunting story is the subject of a new three-part docuseries on Netflix called “Amy Bradley is Missing.”

On this captivating episode, Beck and Brad Bradley discuss the strange and disorienting days that followed Amy’s disappearance, the theories as to what really happened, and why he is convinced that his sister is still out there… all these years later.

