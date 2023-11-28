How you can help fill an Amtrak train with toys for kids in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amtrak Virginia is now putting the call out for help from Central Virginians as they prepare to stuff a train with toys for kids in need.

Now until December 1st at 10:00 a.m. Amtrack Virginia and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority are collecting toys for Toys for Tots and the Z104 Stuff the Bus program at Richmond's Main Street Station.

"Programs are suffering this year to collect enough toys for children in need," Amtrak explained about the event. "We have partnered with the Hampton Roads Stuff the Bus Drive to make this the biggest toy drive on the east coast!"

Toys will be collected by staff until December 1st when the groups will take the toys onto the train. They will then be sent to the Toys for Tots distribution facility.

Toys can be dropped off at the station at 1500 E. Main Street 8:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. each day until Friday.

