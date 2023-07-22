Multiple people hurt on train tracks near Amtrak station in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple people were hurt in an incident along the train tracks near the Richmond, Virginia Amtrak station along Staples Mill Road near Glenside Drive in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

WTVR

"I am told by sources that there is wreckage on the track, some sort of a vehicle on the track, that was hit around [10:30 p.m.] by an Amtrak train," Burkett reported on CBS 6 News at 11. "My sources are telling me [there are] multiple injuries. I don't know the extent of those injuries, but my sources tell me multiple people have been injured."

Witnesses said it appeared that the train collided with a pickup truck on the tracks.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.