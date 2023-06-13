Watch Now
Amphitheater deal, casino agreements pass Richmond City Council

A new rendering of the Richmond Amphitheater in the works for the hillside beside Tredegar Iron Works.
Posted at 6:57 AM, Jun 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Two entertainment venues on the table for Richmond were given the City Council’s endorsement at its meeting Monday night, one of them two years after voters narrowly rejected it. Councilmembers unanimously approved a performance grant agreement for the planned Richmond Amphitheater on the riverfront near Tredegar, and almost unanimously approved ordinances authorizing agreements that set the stage for a potential second referendum in November on Urban One’s proposed casino in South Richmond.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

