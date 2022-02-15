Amid hesitancy, Gov. Youngkin visits Petersburg: 'Please get the vaccine'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited the Petersburg Public Library for a listening session with local leaders aimed at addressing why the COVID-19 vaccination rate sits below statewide levels.

Petersburg leaders said the main problem they see predates the pandemic.

“I think we already had issues with people seeing medical intervention as a need,” said Dr. Maria Petre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg Schools.

In Petersburg, just over 66% of the population has gotten at least one shot, compared to 79% statewide, according to VDH data as of Tuesday. Many younger populations fall well below the 50% threshold.

City leaders said a dearth of trusted, local medical professionals means many residents do not have a consistent place to have their concerns addressed. That leads to rampant misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines, officials said.

“A lot of people do not have that trusted person that they can go to and ask those questions,” said Treska Wilson-Smith, Petersburg City Councilwoman.

“It is a real disease, it’s not a hoax or conspiracy. I’ve counseled staff whose family members have died and watched them cry,” said Petersburg City Manager Stuart Tuttle, who said some of this staff that remain unvaccinated cited consistory theories when surveyed.

Youngkin said his biggest takeaway from the session is figuring out how to open lines of communication to answer people's questions.

“The first place we’re going to step back speaks to our health care system and ask them how they might be able to help us. We have healthcare providers, we have pharmacists in every community,” the governor said.

One local faith leader said mixed messaging from public leaders on the pandemic hinders trust from the public. Youngkin has faced criticism from political opponents over his stance against vaccine mandates and efforts to end certain masking policies.

“We have to know that you trust that you trust the masks, that you trust the vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Diggs, Pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

When asked about the moment following the session, Youngkin reiterated that he believes in the vaccine and boosters and encourages everyone to get them.

“One of the most important things we’re doing is empowering people to make decisions. Make a decision, please get the vaccine,” he said.

Moving forward, the governor said talk about the vaccines need to center around the fact that while they might not prevent COVID infections 100% of the time, immunizations keep people out of the hospitals or worse.

“We’re just going to keep talking about it. And we’re going to keep talking about it so Virginians hear it. We’re going to keep encouraging people: please get the vaccine, please get the booster. It’s the best way to keep you and your family safe,” Youngkin said.

Petersburg and Crater District health officials plan to utilize mobile clinics and community messaging in the coming months to hopefully boost vaccination rates.