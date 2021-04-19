'America's toughest road race' returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. -- After a year off for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, America's toughest road race was back in action last weekend.

People from all over came out to take on the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon. It featured everything from a 10K to a double marathon -- that's 52.4 miles.

The double marathon began several years ago, as a sort of unofficial part of the race weekend.

Runners would show up to the course in the middle of the night before the marathon and run the entire course, and then run it again.

The double marathon was added as an official event back in 2017, and has sold out every year since.

The route features three mountains with a total elevation gain of 7,430 feet.

After the race, double marathon winner in the male division, Ryan Johnson, said,"Very tired, legs are tired. Probably going to go to sleep because I was up at 1 am this morning, but I'm very happy. iIt was a great race."

Double marathon winner in the female division said, "It's the toughest marathon, so I needed a good challenge."

CBS 6's Assistant News Director Misti Davidson was among those who completed the challenge on Saturday.

She conquered it in 6 hours, 12 minutes and 18 seconds.