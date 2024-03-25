The lifesaving reason these volunteers went door-to-door in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Virginia, firefighters and members of the community went door-to-door giving away and installing smoke alarms in Petersburg Saturday.

Families in homes with working smoke alarms are more than 50% more likely to escape a house fire without injury or death, according to the Red Cross.

The organization partnered with Petersburg Fire Department and other local groups to install more than 165 smoke alarms in more than 80 homes.

"A huge thank you to all of our event supporters, volunteers and the community for partnering with the Red Cross for such an amazing event," Red Cross officials wrote.

The event was part of the organization's national Sound the Alarm campaign, which has installed more than 2.5 million free smoke alarms nationwide since its inception in 2014.

