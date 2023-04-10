Watch Now
New information about the future of old American National Bank Building in Richmond

Richmond BizSense
The former American National Bank Building at 201 W. Brookland Park Blvd. is back in the hands of the RRHA.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 11:19:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eight years after it was sold for a redevelopment project that never materialized, the former American National Bank Building on Brookland Park Boulevard is back in the hands of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority – though what the future holds for it remains unclear.

The nearly century-old building at 201 W. Brookland Park Blvd. quietly transferred to RRHA ownership last fall, the day before it was scheduled to go to a delinquent tax auction because of unpaid real estate taxes owed by previous owner Dixon/Lee Development Group dating to 2019. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

