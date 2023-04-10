New information about the future of old American National Bank Building in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eight years after it was sold for a redevelopment project that never materialized, the former American National Bank Building on Brookland Park Boulevard is back in the hands of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority – though what the future holds for it remains unclear.

The nearly century-old building at 201 W. Brookland Park Blvd. quietly transferred to RRHA ownership last fall, the day before it was scheduled to go to a delinquent tax auction because of unpaid real estate taxes owed by previous owner Dixon/Lee Development Group dating to 2019. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.