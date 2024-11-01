Amelia County High School cancels remaining football season

RICHMOND, Va. — Amelia County High School has canceled the rest of their football season for the year, according to a message to families from the principal.

This announcement comes after a forfeit in their game against Lunenburg's Central High School on Thursday related to recent player injuries.

"The reason for this decision is the current low number of players participating on our team," read a statement from John Ringstaff, the school's principal. "Football, as you know, is a physically demanding and competitive sport that requires a certain number of athletes to ensure effective play."

The statement goes on to encourage players wanting to build their athletic skills to explore winter sports.

"We remain dedicated to fostering a robust football program for the future, and we will work diligently to recruit and engage new students and coaches, aiming to field a full team in the coming seasons," Ringstaff stated.

With a 5-4 record this year, the Raiders have been to the playoffs 7 straight years and were seeded sixth in Region 2A heading into this week’s games.

