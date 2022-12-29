Man killed, deputy injured in shootout in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed and a deputy was injured in a shootout Wednesday night when the deputy and Virginia State Police were called to do a wellness check.

According to Virginia State Police, the Amelia County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at the 13500 block of West Lane around 6:15 p.m. for a wellness check. Soon after being called, the deputy realized the person had outstanding warrants and asked for troopers to assist.

State Police said when law enforcement tried to enter the home, gunshots were exchanged.

The man died at the scene and a deputy who was injured was flown to Chippenham Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Troopers said there were other people in the house at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured.

A trooper has been placed on administration leave pending investigation.

This is a developing story.