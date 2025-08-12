Teen charged with reckless driving after deadly crash in Amelia County, state police say

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old has been charged with reckless driving after a deadly crash in Amelia County over the weekend, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Five Forks and Military roads.

A news release from police says a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by the teen, was heading east on Five Forks Road when it did not stop at a stop sign and hit a 2018 Honda Accord heading north on Military Road.

"The impact caused the Silverado to overturn several times," police said.

The front-seat passenger of the Silverado, identified as Jamie Wayne Johnson, 42, of Lynchburg, died at the scene. Johnson was seated in a wheelchair that was properly secured in the truck when the crash happened, according to police.



The teen driver, a backseat passenger of the Silverado and the driver of the Honda all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police noted that everyone was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

