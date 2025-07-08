Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VSP: 17-year-old killed in Amelia County crash

Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, July 8, 2025
AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old Clarksville boy was killed in a crash on Pridesville Road in Amelia County on Sunday night, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Pridesville Road, about one mile north of Amelia Avenue, around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. According to officials, the 17-year-old was driving when the car ran off the road, overturned, and crashed.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Three passengers in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, VSP said.

