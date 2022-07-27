Watch Now
17-year-old charged with killing another teen in Amelia

Posted at 12:02 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 12:03:33-04

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was charged with voluntary manslaughter after a 16-year-old boy was killed on July 2.

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office said the boy was also charged with discharging a firearm within a building or dwelling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and obstructing or resisting due to false information in the criminal investigation.

No other details about the event surrounding the charges were given.

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact them at (804) 561-2118 or Crime Solvers (804) 561-5200.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

