An ambulance taking Chesterfield crash victim to the hospital, crashes on the way to the hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An ambulance driver taking a crash victim to the hospital was involved in another crash Wednesday morning, according to Chesterfield Police.

"At about 8:30 a.m., police received reports of a vehicle crash in the area of Midlothian Turnpike and Heaths Way Road. It was reported an occupant of one vehicle was ejected, but they had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "While they were being transported to the hospital, the ambulance in which they were being transported was involved in a crash at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Tuxford Road. There is no indication anyone was seriously injured in that crash."

Another ambulance drove the patient to the hospital.

The crash closed eastbound Midlothian Turnpike while police investigated.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.