Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Virginia girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Virginia girl believed to be in "extreme danger" after she was abducted by her estranged father Saturday morning, according to Virginia Beach police.

Zuri Dorsey was in her bed in her home in the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive when police said the child was abducted by 27-year-old Deandre Alante Dorsey at 7:15 a.m.

"The child is believed to be in extreme danger," officials with Virginia State Police said.

Provided to WTVR Zuri Dorsey and Deandre Alante Dorsey.

Zuri Dorsey is described as a black female, 2 feet tall and weighing 34 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The girl was last seen wearing a pair of underwear.

Deandre Alante Dorsey is described as a black, male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black hoodie.

The pair may be in a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina tags RAZ9972.

Police believe Dorsey is headed for Lewiston Woodville, North Carolina.

Officials said Dorsey, who is wanted on outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach, has diabetes and it is unclear if he has his medication.

If you have seen Zuri or Deandre Alante Dorsey, call 911 or Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4401.

