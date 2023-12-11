Missing 2-year-old Virginia girl believed to be in 'extreme danger' found safe in North Carolina

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A 2-year-old Virginia girl believed to be in "extreme danger" after she was abducted by her estranged father Saturday morning, according to Virginia Beach Police, has been found safe in North Carolina.

Officers posted around 6:45 p.m. Sunday that Zuri Dorsey has been found safe outside Charlotte, North Carolina. Her father, 27-year-old Deandre Dorsey, is in custody, according to police.

Zuri was in her bed in her home in the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive when police said the child was abducted by Deandre Alante Dorsey at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

"The child is believed to be in extreme danger," officials with Virginia State Police said.

Zuri's disappearance prompted an Amber Alert.

Provided to WTVR Zuri Dorsey and Deandre Alante Dorsey.

Police said the pair might be in a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina tags RAZ9972.

Police believed Dorsey was headed for Lewiston Woodville, North Carolina.

Officials said Dorsey, who is wanted on outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach, has diabetes and it was unclear if he has his medication.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

