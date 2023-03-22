AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing girls believed to be in extreme danger

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children out of Stafford County believed to be in extreme danger.

Police said the abduction of the children happened on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. The children were last seen on Courthouse Road in Stafford.

Abducted is Ragan Zion Crowder, who is described as a 6-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes and Riley Zala Crowder, who is described as a 6-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Both children were last seen wearing pink long-sleeved t-shirts with yellow smiley faces, blue ripped jeans, Nike shoes with pink swoosh markings and soles and black jackets with white fur on the hood.

The children are believed to have been abducted by Rosa Lecretia Gregg who is described as a Black female with black hair, blond braids and brown eyes. Gregg is 5-foot-4, weighs around 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, a dark green jacket, tan pants, black boots and glasses.

They are believed to be in a 2014 black Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia plates VCJ-5953.

Their last known location was in Rocky Mount North Carolina.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.

