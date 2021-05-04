Woman arrested at mobile home park; 2-year-old abducted from Virginia church found safe

GILES COUNTY, Va. -- A man and woman were arrested Monday in the abduction of Noah Gabriel Trout more than 24 hours after the 2-year-old was snatched from a church nursery around 70 miles from the mobile home park where he was found safe, according to law enforcement.

Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons said during a news conference about the AMBER Alert Monday afternoon that a person of interest was identified and law enforcement set up or parameter around the Chestnut Village mobile home around noon Monday.

"Shortly therefore, FBI agents and a tactical unit from the Virginia State Police saw a child matching Noah's description in the area of the home," Millirons said.

Members of the FBI and Virginia State Police apprehended Nancy Renee Fridley, of Clifton Forge. The 44-year-old was later charged with single counts of of abduction and felony child endangerment.

Fridley’s boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, was also arrested and charged with one count of abduction, according to the Alleghany Journal.

"We have been unable to determine a motive for Noah's abduction," Millirons said. “I know the community wants answers. Please be mindful, even though Noah has been safely recovered, the investigation is still ongoing. And we need to be careful of information that is released, so we do not jeopardize the prosecution of this case."

Noah "seemed fine" after the ordeal, but was checked over at the scene by EMS crews and taken to an area hospital "for further observation," according to the sheriff.

Millirons said Noah had been reunited with his family.

"We encourage everyone to give them time to process this grueling couple of days," Millirons said.

Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Richmond Field Office, said "the car team" and member of the behavioral analysis unit "was deployed within a few hours and began complementing our on the ground investigative efforts."

Meador credited law enforcement's collaboration as well as tips from the public in bringing Noah home.

"Thank you to all of you who provided tips and helped us keep this case front and center because of you know, it gets to rest peacefully this evening under the watchful eye of his parents," Meador said.

Boy abducted from church nursery

State police Sunday night that Noah was "believed to be in extreme danger" and was last seen at Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead, Virginia.

Giles County Sheriff's Office AMBER Alert: Noah Gabriel Trout Missing

"Noah was taken from the nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead by an unidentified female," officials with the

Giles County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies released a photo showing a woman wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie leaving the nursery with Noah, who was wearing an orange jacket.

"The female left with Noah in a dark colored van or SUV," deputies said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.