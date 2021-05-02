AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old abducted from Virginia church

GILES COUNTY, Va. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for missing 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout who authorities said was abducted from a church in Giles County around noon on Sunday.

State police said the boy "is believed to be in extreme danger" and was last seen at Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead, Virginia.

"Noah was taken from the nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead by an unidentified female," officials with the

Giles County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the woman was possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie.

"The female left with Noah in a dark colored van or SUV," deputies said.

Giles County Sheriff's Office AMBER Alert: Noah Gabriel Trout Missing

Troopers described Noah as a white male, 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 33 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and a red mark on the back of his neck, according to deputies.

Officials said the boy was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a orange jacket.

Anyone who has seen Noah or has information about the case is urged to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!