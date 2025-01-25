Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for abducted Virginia boy 'believed to be in extreme danger'

Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy police said was abducted in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo was abducted around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Mica Avenue, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

"The child is believed to be in extreme danger," troopers said.

Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo

Police described Acevedo as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

The child, who was last seen wearing blue pants, a red hoodie and black shoes, is "believed to have been abducted by an unknown person," troopers said.

If you believe you've seen Acevedo, call 911 or a Virginia Beach Police Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

