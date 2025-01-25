Amber Alert issued for abducted Virginia boy 'believed to be in extreme danger'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy police said was abducted in Virginia Beach Friday morning.
Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo was abducted around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Mica Avenue, according to officials with Virginia State Police.
"The child is believed to be in extreme danger," troopers said.
Police described Acevedo as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, officials said.
The child, who was last seen wearing blue pants, a red hoodie and black shoes, is "believed to have been abducted by an unknown person," troopers said.
If you believe you've seen Acevedo, call 911 or a Virginia Beach Police Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
