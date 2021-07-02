NC AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old headed to Virginia

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. -- An Amber Alert was issued Friday in North Carolina for a one-year-old that was abducted in Person County and last seen headed to Virginia, according to deputies.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Gabriel Newman. Officials said he is 30 inches long and weighs 21 pounds. He is Black with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit and shorts with a black and white Nike logo.

The alleged abductor has been identified as Gregory Wendell Newman.

He is described as a 33-year-old black male that is six feet tall with black long dreadlocks and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a dollar sign over his right eye, “love and hate” tattooed over his left and right hands and a tattoo of the letter G on his right arm.

Gregory Newman was last seen wearing a white shirt with flames on it, and light-colored jeans with patches, officials said. He was also wearing a scarf over his dreadlocks.

Authorities are looking for a black 2015 Volkswagen Passat with a North Carolina tag, TDL-8320. The vehicle was last seen headed north on N.C. 57 toward Danville, Virginia.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

