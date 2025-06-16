Watch Now
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old following Norfolk shooting

Woman pronounced dead at the scene, police say
Norfolk Police Department
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a missing 5-year-old in connection to a fatal Monday morning shooting on Liberty Street in Norfolk, according to a social media post made by Norfolk police.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Kia Foreman, who police said was abducted in Norfolk Friday morning.

Foreman was abducted around noon in the 900 block of East Liberty Street, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the missing boy around 2:41 p.m. Monday. Norfolk police are asking for the public to help locate the child (pictured below), who is believed to be with 27-year-old Tyli Scott. Police told said that the child was last seen wearing a grey and black True Religion shirt, black basketball shorts, and red Crocs.

Based on initial gatherings, police say they believe Scott is "armed and dangerous" — but, they added that this was not a random act of violence.

"We believe that this was a targeted event," Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot told reporters.

Around 11:35 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of E Liberty Street. A woman was found lying in the front yard of a home, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.  

