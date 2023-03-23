She started a wish list to help Petersburg firefighters. Now, the rest of the community has stepped in.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- There's constantly training for members of the Petersburg Fire Department.

"I don't think a lot of people truly realize how many hours a day, most of the time it's 24, that our firefighters spend at the fire station," Kathleen McCay, the owner of Petersburg's Old Townes Alibi, said.

To support the three shifts of firefighters at the city's four fire stations, McCay created an Amazon wish list with the idea of going beyond the basics that the city provides. The idea caught on within the community.

"To launch our wish list Tuesday morning and have already 170 some items secured and on their way, that just says the community wants to say thank you," McCay said.

The wish list has both small and big items.

"So, aluminum pans, aluminum foil, snacks, hydration packets, beverages, hot sauce, condiments, sides for when they cook family style," McCay said.

On Thursday morning, another Amazon van rolled up to make a delivery to the fire station.

"I think it's fantastic. A lot of these items behind donated are stuff that we buy out of our pocket," Kyle Rose, a Petersburg firefighter, said.

"This is our home, so we appreciate all that's been done for us," Petersburg firefighter Brandon Wood said. "The condiments, the utensils, the plates. Those are big time because that's where a lot of our money goes that we put up."

As for big-ticket items, four grills, in addition to smart TVs, were purchased in a matter of hours.

Jessica Pilout was one of those who helped to contribute to a TV purchase.

"They spend a lot of time away from their families and they spend a lot of time in that station so, you know, it's nice to do nice things for nice people," Pilout said.

"I knew the community would respond and I knew that the community appreciated our firefighters," McCay said.

The Amazon wish list is still open for anyone who wants to contribute.

